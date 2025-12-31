403
Zelensky Addresses Potential US Troop Deployment to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has asserted that he is engaged in discussions with US President Donald Trump regarding the possible deployment of American forces to Ukraine, in line with the security assurances Washington has pledged to Kiev, according to a media outlet.
The claim comes despite Trump’s repeated rejection of such a scenario and Moscow’s consistent warnings that the presence of any foreign soldiers on Ukrainian territory during or after the conflict would be deemed unacceptable.
When questioned by reporters on Tuesday about whether Washington might send peacekeepers, Zelensky responded, “those are American troops, and therefore it is America that makes those decisions.”
He added, “Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the ‘coalition of the willing.’ We would like this.”
A media outlet noted that it remains unclear whether the issue of US troops on Ukrainian soil was formally addressed during Zelensky’s meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Sunday.
Earlier that day, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the key outcome of the Mar-a-Lago talks was “the readiness of the US to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved, including through the presence of American troops.”
