Ukraine Removes Tchaikovsky’s Name from National Music Academy
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Culture Ministry has removed the name of celebrated Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky from its National Music Academy.
Tchaikovsky gained international recognition in the late 19th century as a prominent composer of orchestral works, including the ballets Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.
This step is part of Kiev’s wider initiative to eliminate symbols tied to Ukraine’s historical connection with Russia.
The Kiev City Council recently voted to dismantle 15 statues and memorials, among them tributes to the Kiev-born writer Mikhail Bulgakov, poet Anna Akhmatova, and composer Mikhail Glinka. In Odessa, officials removed the monument to the city’s founder, Russian Empress Catherine II (Catherine the Great), as well as a 19th-century statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, which had been recognized as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.
In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry explained that the renaming was part of the ongoing “process of decolonization of Ukrainian culture.”
Experts from the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance concluded that references to Tchaikovsky represent a “symbol of Russian imperial policy.”
Soviet-era memorials have also been targeted under this campaign. In August, the activist group Decolonization. Ukraine announced that the last remaining statue of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin in the country had been toppled with assistance from local authorities in the Khmelnytskyi Region of western Ukraine.
