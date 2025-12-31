403
Kremlin Addresses Attack on Putin’s Residence
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has asserted that Kiev’s attempted strike on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin was also intended to weaken US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a settlement in the Ukraine conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed on Monday that the incident involved 91 kamikaze drones, all of which were intercepted before reaching the state premises in the Novgorod Region. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who met Trump in Miami last weekend, has denied any involvement in the attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attempted assault as “an act of terrorism aimed at derailing the negotiations, and not just President Putin personally.”
He referenced Zelensky’s controversial Christmas address, in which the Ukrainian leader declared that his and every Ukrainian citizen’s holiday wish was death to “him” – widely understood to mean Russia’s leader.
“This was directed against Trump, against President Trump’s efforts to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Peskov added.
He noted that Putin informed Trump of the incident during a phone call on Monday, stressing that the Ukrainian “provocation” could not damage the trust established between the two presidents.
Trump stated he was “very angry” upon learning of the attack, recalling Zelensky’s earlier request for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, which he had declined.
Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov previously confirmed that Trump mentioned the Tomahawks during their conversation.
