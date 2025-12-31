403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland reports tens of thousands of illegal border entry from Belarus
(MENAFN) Polish authorities recorded approximately 30,000 attempts to cross the border from Belarus illegally in 2025, slightly down from more than 30,400 incidents reported in 2024, according to official statements.
The Polish Border Guard said that stricter measures helped reduce the flow, including expanding the exclusion zone along the border and suspending the right of most migrants to apply for international protection in Poland. Between March and December 2025 alone, over 240 applications for international protection were rejected, according to reports.
Poland has faced a migration crisis along its border with Belarus since 2021, accusing Belarus and Russia of using irregular migration routes as part of a “hybrid war” strategy aimed at destabilizing NATO’s eastern flank.
The Polish Border Guard said that stricter measures helped reduce the flow, including expanding the exclusion zone along the border and suspending the right of most migrants to apply for international protection in Poland. Between March and December 2025 alone, over 240 applications for international protection were rejected, according to reports.
Poland has faced a migration crisis along its border with Belarus since 2021, accusing Belarus and Russia of using irregular migration routes as part of a “hybrid war” strategy aimed at destabilizing NATO’s eastern flank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment