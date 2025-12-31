403
Merz warns Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens European security
(MENAFN) Germany’s chancellor warned that Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine represents a serious danger not only to Kyiv but to freedom and security across the entire European continent, according to official statements released on Wednesday.
In a New Year address to the nation, the German leader said Europe is facing a grave situation driven by continued Russian aggression. “A terrible war is raging in Europe, one that poses a direct threat to our freedom and our security. Russia is continuing its war of aggression against Ukraine with undiminished intensity, however,” he said.
He stressed that the conflict cannot be viewed as remote or irrelevant to other European countries. “And this is not a distant war that does not concern us. After all, we are seeing more and more clearly that Russia’s aggression was and is part of a plan targeted against the whole of Europe. Germany is also facing sabotage, espionage and cyberattacks on a daily basis,” he added.
German authorities earlier reported a sharp rise in hostile activities linked to Russia, which they say is connected to Berlin’s military backing of Ukraine. Officials noted that as one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, Germany has increasingly become a target.
“As a strong supporter of Ukraine, Germany is increasingly becoming the focus of Russian sabotage and espionage. Russia wants to weaken our democracy,” the head of the country’s federal criminal police said in comments reported by media outlets.
He said security agencies have observed a notable escalation in such activities. “He added there had been a ‘significant increase in suspected cases of sabotage and espionage. The number of cases involving Russian actors at the Federal Prosecutor General's Office has risen significantly.’”
The official also highlighted a marked rise in cyber-related threats, including “hacktivist activities with links to the Russian state,” alongside coordinated disinformation efforts and increased drone-related incidents, according to reports.
