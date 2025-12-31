403
Rubio, UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Yemen Crisis Over Phone
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio engaged in critical diplomatic outreach Tuesday, holding separate discussions with Gulf leaders as a dangerous power struggle unfolds in Yemen, according to the U.S. State Department.
The top American diplomat connected with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address Yemen's deteriorating situation, the State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed in an official statement. The conversation centered on "the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability," Pigott said.
In parallel talks, Rubio reached out to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud regarding "the ongoing tensions in Yemen and discussed issues impacting regional security and stability," Pigott announced in a second statement.
The urgent diplomatic push follows a dramatic escalation on the ground. Emirati-supported separatist militias operating under the Southern Transitional Council (STC) banner have captured extensive territory across Hadramout and Al-Mahrah—two petroleum-abundant provinces in recent days. Riyadh views both regions as off-limits given their strategic location bordering Saudi territory and their status as repositories for Yemen's scarce remaining hydrocarbon assets.
The Saudi government responded forcefully Tuesday, issuing a cabinet-level demand for Abu Dhabi to immediately cease all assistance to separatist factions—a rare public confrontation exposing deep fractures between the erstwhile Gulf alliance partners.
