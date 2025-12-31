403
EU Chief rejects Russian allegations of Ukrainian attacks
(MENAFN) A senior EU official on Wednesday brushed aside claims from Moscow that Ukraine had recently attacked sensitive government locations inside Russia, describing the accusations as a calculated attempt to divert attention.
Responding to the allegations, the EU official said such assertions should not be taken seriously.
“No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war,” she wrote in a message shared on social media.
According to the official, Russia is using these claims to undermine diplomatic momentum, arguing that Moscow is trying to “derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners.”
Earlier the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry released video footage it said showed a drone brought down during an attempted attack near President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the northwestern Novgorod region. The ministry claimed the unmanned aircraft was among several intercepted two days earlier during what it described as a coordinated strike on the presidential compound.
The images reportedly show debris from the downed drone, but authorities did not disclose further details about where the aircraft originated or how much damage, if any, resulted from the incident.
