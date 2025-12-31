Ausepic Group Launches Jusbeyu, A New Women's Care Brand Built On Decades Of Personal Care Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jusbeyu expands Ausepic Group's portfolio, offering products designed for everyday comfort, safety, and women's wellness











SYDNEY, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ausepic Group, a global consumer goods company focused on key family categories, operating in over 100 countries, has officially launched Jusbeyu, a women's care brand developed to promote everyday comfort, safety, and wellness.

This launch represents Ausepic Group's continued expansion within its family-focused portfolio, with Jusbeyu extending the group's presence into feminine care as a natural evolution of its multi-category ecosystem, including Aiwibi (baby care), Aiwina (adult hygiene and incontinence care), and Rabby (pet care).

Guided by its philosophy,“to make a difference for the better,” Ausepic Group continues to emphasize wellness, safety, and innovation across all product categories. With Jusbeyu, the company leverages decades of expertise in personal care to meet women's daily needs, offering products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

Jusbeyu's initial product range includes sanitary pads, day and night period panties, liners, and feminine hygiene wipes each designed to provide comfort, safety, and confidence for women at every stage of their day. Every product undergoes rigorous testing to meet Ausepic's high standards for quality, hygiene, and reliability, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to consumer trust.





“Jusbeyu is a natural extension of Ausepic Group's expertise and care-focused portfolio,” said the CEO of Ausepic Group.“Our goal is to provide women with products that prioritize safety, comfort, and everyday wellness, while continuing to uphold the values and quality that have defined our company for decades.”

By launching Jusbeyu, Ausepic Group strengthens its presence in the feminine care market and reaffirms its commitment to improving lives through thoughtful, high-quality products. The brand is positioned as an independent, long-term player, with plans to expand its offerings based on consumer feedback and market insights combining transparency, education, and sustainability with practical solutions for daily care.

About Ausepic Group

Founded with the mission“to make a difference for the better,” Ausepic Group is a global consumer goods company focused on key family categories, delivering safe, reliable solutions across baby care, adult care, pet care, and now women's care.

Learn more at.

