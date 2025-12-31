403
Storms devastate Gaza tents, deepening crisis for displaced families
(MENAFN) Powerful storms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds have torn apart temporary shelters across the Gaza Strip, deepening the hardship faced by thousands of displaced families as winter conditions intensify, according to statements from a UN agency assisting Palestinian refugees.
Reports say that authorities continue to prevent the agency from directly delivering humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including essential shelter materials urgently needed by hundreds of thousands of people affected by the severe weather. The agency warned that the lack of access is leaving families increasingly vulnerable.
“Tents and tarpaulins are desperately needed,” the agency said, highlighting the exposure of civilians to cold, rain, and unsafe living conditions.
The agency renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid to be permitted to enter Gaza freely and without obstruction, stressing that immediate support is critical to prevent further suffering.
Established by the UN General Assembly more than seven decades ago, the agency was created to support Palestinians forcibly displaced from their homes and land.
An Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement brought a halt to Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, which left more than 71,200 Palestinians dead—most of them women and children—wounded over 171,200 others since October 2023, and devastated much of the territory. However, despite the truce, reports indicate that Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued.
According to figures released by health authorities in Gaza, at least 414 people have been killed and more than 1,100 injured since the ceasefire came into effect.
