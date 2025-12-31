403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BIST 100 Closes Higher Amid Currency Movements
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock gauge finished Tuesday at 11,220.17 points, marking a 0.62% rise.
Opening the session at 11,172.63 points, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index advanced by 69.27 points compared to Monday’s closing level.
Throughout the day, the index touched a low of 11,102.18 and reached a peak of 11,235.51.
The overall capitalization of the BIST 100 stood near 10.6 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to $247.2 billion), while trading activity amounted to 115 billion liras ($2.67 billion).
Out of the listed shares, 65 recorded gains and 35 declined relative to the prior close.
Meanwhile, gold was priced at $4,366.90 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $61.60 per barrel as of 6:35 pm local time (1635GMT).
On the currency front, the US dollar exchanged at 42.9450 liras, the euro at 50.5020 liras, and the British pound was valued at 57.8920 liras.
Opening the session at 11,172.63 points, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index advanced by 69.27 points compared to Monday’s closing level.
Throughout the day, the index touched a low of 11,102.18 and reached a peak of 11,235.51.
The overall capitalization of the BIST 100 stood near 10.6 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to $247.2 billion), while trading activity amounted to 115 billion liras ($2.67 billion).
Out of the listed shares, 65 recorded gains and 35 declined relative to the prior close.
Meanwhile, gold was priced at $4,366.90 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $61.60 per barrel as of 6:35 pm local time (1635GMT).
On the currency front, the US dollar exchanged at 42.9450 liras, the euro at 50.5020 liras, and the British pound was valued at 57.8920 liras.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment