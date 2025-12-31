403
Turkey arrests a lot of ISIS suspects in nationwide security operations
(MENAFN) Turkish security units carried out coordinated raids across the country, detaining 125 individuals suspected of links to the terrorist organization ISIS, according to official statements released on Thursday.
The simultaneous operations were conducted in 25 provinces, including major metropolitan areas such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, as well as several other regions across the country, as stated by reports. The actions formed part of a broader effort to disrupt terrorist networks and prevent potential attacks.
Commenting on the operations, authorities emphasized the state’s firm stance against threats to national cohesion. “Those who target our brotherhood, unity and solidarity — who try to exploit our faith and attack our values — will see only the strength of our state and the unity of our nation before them,” he said.
In a related development earlier in the week, security forces carried out a separate counterterrorism operation in Yalova, where six ISIS members were killed during clashes, according to official information.
Reports also stated that the incident resulted in casualties among security personnel, with three police officers losing their lives and eight others sustaining injuries.
The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued nationwide campaign to eliminate terrorist threats and safeguard public security.
