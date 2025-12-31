403
BIST 100 Opens Higher on Final Trading Day of Year
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock index began the last trading session of 2025 at 11,249.6 points on Wednesday, posting a 0.26% gain, equivalent to 29.50 points.
On Tuesday, the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 had advanced 0.62%, closing at 11,220.17 points, with a daily turnover of 115 billion liras ($2.67 billion).
By 10:40 am local time (0740GMT), currency markets showed the US dollar at 42.9520 liras, the euro at 50.5290 liras, and the British pound at 57.9300 liras.
Meanwhile, gold was valued at $4,333.22 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $61.20 per barrel.
