Diesel Fuel Disappears From Gas Stations In Crimea, Following Popular Brands Of Gasoline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Krym Realii reported this, citing a Crimean activist on condition of anonymity, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the evening of December 30, there has been a shortage not only of popular brands of gasoline, such as A92, A95, and even A95 ULTRA, but also of diesel fuel,” the report says.

According to the activist, this is due to the instability of the Kerch Strait crossing, caused by stormy weather, and the priority given to supplying diesel fuel to the Russian occupation forces.

"As soon as the logistics of fuel supply via the ferry across the Kerch Strait were disrupted, gasoline disappeared again in Crimea, and now diesel fuel is also missing at gas stations. The diesel fuel currently available in Crimea is being sent to the Ukrainian front for the needs of the Russian military, so the situation with the lack of this type of fuel at gas stations may drag on, especially since the sea is often stormy in January and February, and the crossing is unstable," the activist said.

The publication notes that on December 25, the Russian head of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, assured that the fuel shortage problem had been resolved.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that after the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers in Crimea had almost nowhere to store fuel.

Photo: RFE/RL