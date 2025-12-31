Gig Workers' Strike Sees Mixed Response In Delhi Due To Daily Wages

Despite a nationwide strike called by platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, several workers reported to work on Wednesday in the national capital.

A delivery agent said that the strike is nationwide and has been relaxed for the people dependent on daily wages. "The strike is ongoing nationwide. The strike has been relaxed here for the people dependent on daily wages... The reason for the strike is a lack of proper earnings," the delivery agent told ANI.

Another worker said that they need to do their jobs to manage their finances. The worker said that if everyone participated in the strike, then he would participate as well. "We have to do our jobs. How will we manage otherwise?... If everyone is ready to participate in the strike, then I would too," he said.

Reasons Behind the Nationwide Strike

Platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) observed a nationwide strike on Wednesday, protesting against unfair working conditions, low wages, and the absence of social security, warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours.

Delivery Agents Voice Grievances

According to food delivery agents, despite spending long hours on the road, their income has reduced significantly, leaving them financially strained.

A delivery agent said that workers are often required to remain courteous to customers, irrespective of the challenges they face during deliveries. He added that riders are penalised even when orders are cancelled for reasons beyond their control. "We are also participating in the strike. There are many reasons. For example, the rate card. We don't get paid enough. The company doesn't provide insurance... When we go to the customer, no matter how much trouble we're in, we smile and say, 'Thank you, sir, please give us a rating.' If an order is cancelled for any reason, the penalty falls on the rider... The company should take action on this matter. We work 14 hours a day, spending day and night on the road... We don't get paid according to the amount of work we do," he told ANI.

Political Scrutiny on Gig Economy Practices

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reiterated his call to ban 10-minute delivery apps, claiming that the same companies have been oppressing gig workers and shooting up their evaluations on their backs, enriching only the companies. "In today's time, Swiggy Zomato delivery boys, Blinkit Zepto riders, Ola Uber drivers, are a workforce on the back of which these big companies have become unicorns; they have got billion-dollar valuations. In this entire ecosystem that has been created, if there's one group of people who are oppressed and under immense pressure, it's the gig workers," the AAP MP said during an exclusive interview with ANI.

"Under the 10-minute delivery guarantee, a gig worker who drives recklessly, becomes increasingly anxious, risks losing incentives, and faces customer abuse if the delivery is late, while not receiving any regular worker protections," Chadha said.

Calls for Regulation and Worker Protections

As part of improving working conditions and rights for workers, Chadha has proposed setting working hours for gig workers to end the practice of people working 14-16 hours a day for incentives. (ANI)

