Iran Pledges Retaliation Following Trump’s Military Threats
(MENAFN) Tehran has pledged immediate and severe retaliation against any military action following fresh threats from Washington and Tel Aviv.
US President Donald Trump, appearing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, threatened to "knock the hell" out of Iran should it attempt reconstructing its nuclear or ballistic missile capabilities.
Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded via X that Iran's defense strategy ensures "some responses are determined long before threats reach the stage of execution." He cautioned any assault would trigger an "immediate" and "harsh" response "beyond the imagination of its planners."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced the warning Tuesday, declaring that "Iran's response to any tyrannical aggression will be harsh and regrettable." He previously characterized current tensions as evidence Iran faces a "full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe."
The escalating rhetoric follows a 12-day aerial conflict last June, when Washington and Tel Aviv executed coordinated airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations, asserting without supporting evidence that Tehran pursued nuclear weapons development. Iran rejected these allegations and launched retaliatory strikes against Israel.
Moscow has urged restraint. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Tuesday that Russia advocates the need to "refrain from any steps that could lead to an escalation of tension in the region," emphasizing "dialogue with Iran" as the priority approach.
Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a phone conversation with Pezeshkian Tuesday addressing bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and developments concerning Iran's nuclear program, the Kremlin confirmed.
