403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Talks on U.S. Troops Deployment to Ukraine Ongoing, Says Zelensky
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has revealed ongoing discussions with US President Donald Trump regarding the potential deployment of American military personnel to Ukraine as part of security commitments from Washington, media reported.
The disclosure contradicts Trump's repeated public rejections of such deployments and comes amid Moscow's firm warnings that any foreign military presence in Ukrainian territory—during or following the conflict—would be deemed unacceptable.
Responding to inquiries from journalists Tuesday about whether Washington might send peacekeeping forces, Zelensky stated, "those are American troops, and therefore it is America that makes those decisions."
He added: "Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the 'coalition of the willing.' We would like this."
Media noted uncertainty over whether American military deployment was specifically discussed during Zelensky and Trump's Sunday meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
Earlier that same day, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted that the Mar-a-Lago discussions yielded "the readiness of the US to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved, including through the presence of American troops."
Trump has not addressed remarks from either Zelensky or Tusk. Last August, the US president told media that American forces would not be stationed in Ukraine post-conflict. "You have my assurance, and I'm president. I'm just trying to stop people from being killed," Trump said.
Russian officials have emphasized that Kiev's NATO ambitions partially precipitated the February 2022 escalation, cautioning that Western troop deployment could trigger a third world war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in September that "if any [NATO] troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction."
The disclosure contradicts Trump's repeated public rejections of such deployments and comes amid Moscow's firm warnings that any foreign military presence in Ukrainian territory—during or following the conflict—would be deemed unacceptable.
Responding to inquiries from journalists Tuesday about whether Washington might send peacekeeping forces, Zelensky stated, "those are American troops, and therefore it is America that makes those decisions."
He added: "Of course, we are discussing this with President Trump and with representatives of the 'coalition of the willing.' We would like this."
Media noted uncertainty over whether American military deployment was specifically discussed during Zelensky and Trump's Sunday meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
Earlier that same day, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted that the Mar-a-Lago discussions yielded "the readiness of the US to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved, including through the presence of American troops."
Trump has not addressed remarks from either Zelensky or Tusk. Last August, the US president told media that American forces would not be stationed in Ukraine post-conflict. "You have my assurance, and I'm president. I'm just trying to stop people from being killed," Trump said.
Russian officials have emphasized that Kiev's NATO ambitions partially precipitated the February 2022 escalation, cautioning that Western troop deployment could trigger a third world war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in September that "if any [NATO] troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment