Russian air defenses neutralize UAVs in Moscow Region
(MENAFN) Russian authorities reported that air defense systems successfully detected and neutralized 21 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Moscow Region, as stated by reports. At least five of these drones were intercepted en route to the capital.
Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday evening that the drones were downed across seven municipalities—Ruzsky, Volokolamsky, Odintsovo, Mozhaysky, Narofominsky, Istra, and Chekhov—and that air defenses were continuing to engage additional targets.
One 57-year-old man was injured when a drone crashed and exploded in the village of Pagubino, Volokolamsky district, sustaining shrapnel wounds to his back and arm. He was hospitalized with injuries assessed as moderate, after receiving medical attention at the scene.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed the destruction of five drones targeting the capital and noted that flights at Vnukovo airport were temporarily suspended as a precaution.
The Russian Defense Ministry further stated that between 8 pm and 11 pm Moscow time, air defense systems shot down at least 24 additional Ukrainian drones—14 over Kaluga Region, five over Crimea, three over Belgorod, and one each over Tula and Kursk.
Ukraine has frequently carried out drone raids deep into Russian territory in recent months, striking critical infrastructure and residential areas in what Moscow has described as desperate “terrorist attacks.”
