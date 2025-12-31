403
Mamady Doumbouya Secures Victory in Guinea’s Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Guinea’s election commission temporarily proclaimed the sitting leader, Mamady Doumbouya, as the victor of the December 28 presidential contest late Tuesday, attributing to him a commanding 86.72% of legitimate ballots in the opening round.
The declaration, delivered by Djenabou Toure, chief of the General Directorate of Elections, was issued 48 hours after the closure of polling stations. It capped a ballot that signifies the conclusion of the military-led transitional phase initiated after Doumbouya’s 2021 takeover from former President Alpha Conde.
Based on official statistics compiled through the consolidation, verification, and tabulation of polling records, the vote encompassed the entire national territory along with overseas districts. In total, 16,730 voting centers and 23,673 polling stations were established.
Out of these, 23,398 stations were processed, equating to a coverage rate of 98.84%.
From 6,768,458 registered citizens, 5,608,520 cast their ballots — including 5,448,191 listed on voter rolls and 160,329 permitted by derogation — producing a participation rate of 80.95%, which electoral officials characterized as "high."
The election registered 310,589 invalid ballots, while legitimate votes amounted to 5,297,931, representing 94.46% of all expressed ballots.
