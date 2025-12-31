403
Russia says calls for Ukraine’s truce by West is poly
(MENAFN) European calls for a temporary ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict are designed to give Kiev a tactical pause rather than advance genuine peace efforts, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Dmitry Polyansky, has said.
In recent weeks, as discussions continue around a US-backed peace framework, several European governments have renewed demands for a short-term halt in fighting as a prerequisite for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Russia has consistently rejected this proposal, arguing that Ukraine would exploit any pause to regroup, rearm, and reinforce its weakened forces. Moscow has instead called for a comprehensive, long-term settlement that addresses what it describes as the root causes of the conflict.
Speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, Polyansky said that “when people in Europe speak about a ceasefire, they have in mind giving some breathing space to the Kiev regime, which is in agony right now, and which is facing a very hard situation, with their fronts crumbling and strongholds falling one after another.”
The diplomat, who previously served as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations from 2018 to 2025, added that the underlying goal of Ukraine’s European supporters is to allow Kiev to “heal its wounds” so it can resume hostilities from a more favorable position.
