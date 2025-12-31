Qatarenergy Reduces Fuel Prices For January 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the fuel prices for January 2026. According to its announcement, the prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super have been reduced in comparison to December 2025.

The Premium-grade petrol is now priced at QR 1.95 per litre, while Super is priced at QR 2 per litre. The cost for diesel has also been reduced, and will amount to QR 2 per litre in January 2026.



Ministry urges public to follow safety guidelines at public gatherings

Qatar Rail announces service hours updates for Lusail QNB Doha named 2026“GCC Tourism Capital”

Read Also