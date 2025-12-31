Qatarenergy Reduces Fuel Prices For January 2026
Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the fuel prices for January 2026. According to its announcement, the prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super have been reduced in comparison to December 2025.
The Premium-grade petrol is now priced at QR 1.95 per litre, while Super is priced at QR 2 per litre. The cost for diesel has also been reduced, and will amount to QR 2 per litre in January 2026.
