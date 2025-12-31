Dense Fog In Delhi: 148 Flights Cancelled At IGI Airport, 2 Diverted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed disruption in its flight operations due to dense fog prevailing in the city on Wednesday. Approximately 78 arrivals and 70 departure flights were cancelled at the airport, and two flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to fog.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

As a result, domestic airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating that flight movements are likely to be impacted into the noon hours. The travel advisory further stated that some flights will face potential delays due to foggy weather conditions prevailing in the city and several airports across northern India.

"Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue. We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind. Our airport teams are present at key touchpoints and right here to assist, should you require any support along the way. Thank you sincerely for your patience and understanding, and we wish you a comfortable and pleasant journey ahead," said Indigo advisory. Indigo's flights to Pantnagar and Dehradun have been cancelled due to prevailing fog in the city.

Delhi Airport Reports Normalising Operations

However, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, in its passenger advisory, stated that flight operations are running smoothly following an improvement in visibility at the airport In its advisory, it requested travellers to contact their respective airlines for their latest flight information.

"Flight operations are continuing normally as visibility at the airport improves. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary support," said Delhi Airport at 1pm.

CAT III Conditions Implemented Earlier

Earlier, dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) this morning, severely reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across key stretches. As a result, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport stated that ground teams are deployed on-site and are actively assisting passengers to ensure smoother movement amid low visibility conditions. "Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. We regret the inconvenience caused," the advisory said. (ANI)

