Illegal Fishing Endangers Mediterranean Great White Sharks
(MENAFN) Great white sharks in the Mediterranean Sea are on the brink of extinction as illegal fishing continues to slash their numbers, according to new research.
A study conducted by US scientists in collaboration with the UK-based Blue Marine Foundation revealed that some of the region’s most endangered shark species, including great whites, are being sold openly in North African fish markets, media reported Tuesday.
Observations at fishing ports along North Africa’s Mediterranean coastline documented at least 40 great white sharks killed in 2025 alone.
Great white sharks are among more than 20 shark species in the Mediterranean protected under international law, making their capture or sale illegal.
Lead researcher Francesco Ferretti told media, "Intense industrial fishing has driven a sharp decline in Mediterranean white shark populations, raising the risk of their extinction in the near future."
The researchers’ monitoring showed that protected sharks are still being caught, brought to shore, and offered for sale in countries such as Tunisia and Algeria.
Shark conservation in the Mediterranean is governed by complex regulations. Twenty-four threatened species—including mako, angel, thresher, and hammerhead sharks—are covered by international protections.
An agreement signed by the EU and 23 Mediterranean nations prohibits retaining, landing, selling, or offering these species for sale, and mandates releasing them alive whenever possible. However, the rules do not adequately address accidental bycatch, and enforcement varies across countries.
