Trump warns Hamas of severe consequences over disarmament
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas of severe repercussions if it fails to disarm within a “short period of time.” Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump emphasized the urgency of compliance with the ceasefire terms.
“They’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm and we’ll see how that works out,” Trump said. “If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to… then there’ll be hell to pay for them,” he added.
When asked about the nature of the consequences, Trump responded, “it would be horrible for them,” and suggested that nations across the Middle East and beyond that supported the ceasefire would “wipe out” the militant group.
Addressing whether Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza, Trump said it was “a separate subject” and asserted that Israel “has lived up to the plan 100%.”
Hamas, for its part, maintains its right to armed resistance but has indicated readiness to discuss “freezing or storing or laying down” arms during the truce. On Monday, the group’s armed wing reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire despite “repeated Israeli violations,” while also stressing it would not surrender its weapons “as long as the occupation remains.”
Disarmament of Hamas is a key condition for Phase Two of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which envisions the installation of a new governance entity in Gaza. Phase One, which includes the ceasefire, return of hostages, and humanitarian aid, is largely in effect.
The conflict’s origins trace back to October 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel’s subsequent military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 70,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s health authorities.
