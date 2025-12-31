403
London Police Defend Policy on Declaring Freemasonry Membership
(MENAFN) The London police have pledged to firmly uphold their decision requiring both staff and officers to disclose any Freemasonry affiliation, according to a statement released Monday.
The Metropolitan Police (Met) announcement came in reaction to the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), which has sought a legal injunction to block the enforcement of the new rule.
The lodge, representing the secretive fraternity across England, Wales, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands, has resisted the plan introduced earlier this month that designates Freemasonry membership as a "declarable" association.
Last week, the Freemasons submitted legal documents in London, arguing that the policy constitutes "religious discrimination" against members who also serve as police officers, as reported by a media outlet.
On December 17, the lodge issued a statement claiming the Met’s decision had cast an "aura of mistrust" over the entire organization. It further expressed being "extremely disappointed" that the police had reached this conclusion without a "fair consultation process, or any direct engagement with it."
The Met, however, emphasized that most British citizens support the measure, underscoring the need to safeguard public trust and confidence above any group’s preference for secrecy.
"Two thirds of officers and staff surveyed agree that this policy is needed. We think the majority of the public would also agree," the Met stated in response to the lodge’s injunction.
