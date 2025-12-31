403
Eurostar Services Get Halted
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Eurostar suspended or delayed all train operations due to a malfunction in the Channel Tunnel’s overhead power supply, causing "major disruption" just before the busy New Year’s Eve travel period.
The company explained that the disruption was linked to the power supply issue combined with a failed Le Shuttle train, warning that journeys would face severe delays and unexpected cancellations.
Later, the international high-speed rail operator issued a statement in which it "strongly advised" passengers to rearrange their travel for another day.
Eurostar further cautioned, "Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel," in its latest update.
According to information on its website, services connecting London, Paris, and Brussels were either cancelled or delayed throughout Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a news agency reported that travelers at St. Pancras station were notified in both English and French that all services had been cancelled for the day.
Eurostar provides connections across Western Europe, linking Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
