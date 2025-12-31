403
Tusk Says US Is Ready for Troop Deployment in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the United States is prepared for a potential deployment of its forces to Ukraine as part of postwar security assurances.
Tusk explained that Washington’s guarantees for Kyiv, once a peace agreement is achieved, could "include the presence of American troops along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia," speaking during a government session following talks with leaders from Europe and Canada, according to a broadcaster.
“These fairly unambiguous declarations have appeared for the first time. We will see how consistent our partners on the other side of the Atlantic will be,” Tusk remarked.
He emphasized that "peace is on the horizon" in the "coming weeks," while cautioning that "there is no doubt that things have happened that give grounds for hope that this war can end, and quite quickly, but it is still a hope, far from 100% certain."
Tusk also highlighted that Kyiv may need to compromise on territorial matters, stressing that any such decision must be approved by the Ukrainian population.
He concluded by noting it is “obvious that this possible consent must be conditional on real, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine after the possible conclusion of peace.”
