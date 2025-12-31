403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia says EU ceasefire calls for Ukraine are ploy
(MENAFN) Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Dmitry Polyansky, has described European calls for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine as a ploy designed to give Kiev a brief reprieve before resuming military operations, according to reports.
Amid ongoing deliberations over a US-drafted peace roadmap for Ukraine, several European countries have reiterated demands for short-term halts in hostilities as a precondition for dialogue with Moscow. Russia has consistently rejected this approach, arguing that Ukraine would exploit such pauses to replenish and reinforce its weakened forces. Russian officials insist that only a comprehensive, long-term solution addressing the conflict’s underlying causes is acceptable.
Speaking to RT on Tuesday, Polyansky said, “when people in Europe speak about a ceasefire, they have in mind giving some breathing space to the Kiev regime, which is in agony right now, and which is facing a very hard situation, with their fronts crumbling and strongholds falling one after another.”
The diplomat, who served as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations from 2018 to 2025, added that the true aim of Ukraine’s European supporters is to allow Kiev to “heal its wounds” and continue fighting from a strengthened position.
Polyansky pointed to the failed Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015, which were intended to reconcile the post-coup Ukrainian government with anti-Maidan forces in the country’s east, with Germany and France acting as guarantors. He noted that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande later admitted the accords primarily provided Ukraine with time to reinforce its military.
Regarding European claims of a supposed Russian threat, Polyansky described these narratives as part of a “zombieing campaign,” arguing that elites across Europe portray Russia as a boogieman to “disguise their own mistakes… [that are] creating problems for their societies, for the taxpayers, for common Europeans.”
Amid ongoing deliberations over a US-drafted peace roadmap for Ukraine, several European countries have reiterated demands for short-term halts in hostilities as a precondition for dialogue with Moscow. Russia has consistently rejected this approach, arguing that Ukraine would exploit such pauses to replenish and reinforce its weakened forces. Russian officials insist that only a comprehensive, long-term solution addressing the conflict’s underlying causes is acceptable.
Speaking to RT on Tuesday, Polyansky said, “when people in Europe speak about a ceasefire, they have in mind giving some breathing space to the Kiev regime, which is in agony right now, and which is facing a very hard situation, with their fronts crumbling and strongholds falling one after another.”
The diplomat, who served as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations from 2018 to 2025, added that the true aim of Ukraine’s European supporters is to allow Kiev to “heal its wounds” and continue fighting from a strengthened position.
Polyansky pointed to the failed Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015, which were intended to reconcile the post-coup Ukrainian government with anti-Maidan forces in the country’s east, with Germany and France acting as guarantors. He noted that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande later admitted the accords primarily provided Ukraine with time to reinforce its military.
Regarding European claims of a supposed Russian threat, Polyansky described these narratives as part of a “zombieing campaign,” arguing that elites across Europe portray Russia as a boogieman to “disguise their own mistakes… [that are] creating problems for their societies, for the taxpayers, for common Europeans.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment