Merz Warns Russia’s War Threatens Europe’s Freedom
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Wednesday that Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine poses a serious danger to liberty and stability across Europe.
“A terrible war is raging in Europe, one that poses a direct threat to our freedom and our security. Russia is continuing its war of aggression against Ukraine with undiminished intensity, however,” Merz stated in his New Year’s address to the nation.
He emphasized that “this is not a distant war that does not concern us,” adding that Russia’s actions are increasingly evident as part of a broader plan aimed at the entire continent. Merz noted that Germany is already confronting sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks on a daily basis.
Earlier this week, German authorities reported a “significant increase” in Russian espionage and sabotage linked to Berlin’s military backing of Ukraine.
“As a strong supporter of Ukraine, Germany is increasingly becoming the focus of Russian sabotage and espionage. Russia wants to weaken our democracy,” said Holger Munch, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, in remarks to a newspaper.
Munch explained that there has been a “significant increase in suspected cases of sabotage and espionage,” with the number of cases involving Russian actors rising sharply at the Federal Prosecutor General’s Office.
He also highlighted a marked rise in “hacktivist activities with links to the Russian state” in cyberspace, compounded by disinformation campaigns and drone operations.
