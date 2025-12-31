403
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Set for China Visit
(MENAFN) Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to travel to China later this week, according to a statement from Beijing on Wednesday.
The three-day visit, beginning Friday, comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. During the trip, the two senior diplomats will conduct the seventh round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
Describing the relationship, the ministry emphasized that China and Pakistan are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners,” underscoring a partnership that extends across political, economic, and security domains. Bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at approximately $23 billion, reflecting strong economic ties alongside their strategic cooperation.
The upcoming talks are expected to address regional stability, trade expansion, and initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a cornerstone of the countries’ long-term collaboration.
