403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
London police defend policy on declaring freemasonry membership
(MENAFN) The London police have pledged to strongly uphold their decision requiring staff and officers to disclose any membership in Freemasonry, according to a statement issued on Monday.
The move comes after the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) sought a legal injunction to block the policy, which the secretive organization claims constitutes “religious discrimination” against Freemasons who also serve as police officers.
The lodge, representing members in England, Wales, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands, criticized the Metropolitan Police (Met) for imposing the requirement without what it called a “fair consultation process” or direct engagement. It argued that the decision casts an “aura of mistrust” over the organization.
In response, the Met emphasized that a majority of officers and staff support the policy, noting that maintaining public trust outweighs any group’s desire for secrecy. “Two thirds of officers and staff surveyed agree that this policy is needed. We think the majority of the public would also agree,” the Met said.
The statement also cited a 2021 report from the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, which highlighted that police membership in the Freemasons had historically been “a source of recurring suspicion and mistrust.” The panel examined the force’s handling of the unsolved 1987 murder of private detective Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an axe in a London parking lot.
“We strongly believe that failing to act on these calls would further damage trust not only among the public but also other officers and staff,” the Met said. “Victims should be able to know that when they report allegations to us, the officers investigating have been transparent about any potential conflicts of interest.”
The move comes after the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) sought a legal injunction to block the policy, which the secretive organization claims constitutes “religious discrimination” against Freemasons who also serve as police officers.
The lodge, representing members in England, Wales, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands, criticized the Metropolitan Police (Met) for imposing the requirement without what it called a “fair consultation process” or direct engagement. It argued that the decision casts an “aura of mistrust” over the organization.
In response, the Met emphasized that a majority of officers and staff support the policy, noting that maintaining public trust outweighs any group’s desire for secrecy. “Two thirds of officers and staff surveyed agree that this policy is needed. We think the majority of the public would also agree,” the Met said.
The statement also cited a 2021 report from the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, which highlighted that police membership in the Freemasons had historically been “a source of recurring suspicion and mistrust.” The panel examined the force’s handling of the unsolved 1987 murder of private detective Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an axe in a London parking lot.
“We strongly believe that failing to act on these calls would further damage trust not only among the public but also other officers and staff,” the Met said. “Victims should be able to know that when they report allegations to us, the officers investigating have been transparent about any potential conflicts of interest.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment