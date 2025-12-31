403
Zelenskyy Reveals Details on 20-Point Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Tuesday that initial documentation for a comprehensive 20-point peace framework could reach the signing stage by January, following what he characterized as productive discussions with US President Donald Trump in Florida concerning security assurances and the establishment of oversight operations.
Zelenskyy stressed that although the schedule hinges on commitment from all involved nations, the blueprint for concluding hostilities has entered its concluding phases.
"I hope that we will have a decision on all documents in January," Zelenskyy stated, explaining that the proposal aims to secure participation from Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe as signing parties.
The revised structure purportedly incorporates a US proposal for legally enforceable security guarantees spanning 15 years, including an "Article 5–like" provision that Zelenskyy currently advocates expanding to a 50-year duration.
The president additionally verified that negotiations are progressing on deploying US military personnel and a dedicated oversight operation designed to deter Russian provocations immediately following any truce agreement.
Zelenskyy indicated any determination concerning American force deployment would rest exclusively with US leadership, emphasizing such personnel would operate under Washington's command structure.
He noted ongoing conversations with Trump alongside representatives from an expanded coalition.
"This can be confirmed, to be honest, by the President of the United States of America. These are the troops of the United States, and that is why it is America that makes such decisions," Zelenskyy was quoted by a Ukrainian news agency as saying. The matter remains under deliberation with US counterparts, he confirmed.
Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's desire to host American troops as a security assurance, characterizing such deployment as a robust position for safeguarding the nation's defense.
Beyond military considerations, the proposal incorporates an extensive "Prosperous Ukraine" economic initiative.
Zelenskyy disclosed that Trump regards Ukraine's reconstruction as a "number one" priority, establishing objectives to triple median earnings nationwide through specialized arrangements for American and European corporate investment.
Concerning defense capabilities, Zelenskyy stated Trump has committed assistance with Patriot air defense platforms.
"President Trump said that he will help, and I am very grateful to him for this," Zelenskyy said, adding that he requested an acceleration of the procurement process.
Zelenskyy also responded to recent Russian allegations of a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, rejecting them as a "typical lie" intended to undermine the progress made during the Florida meetings.
He asserted that the positive outcomes from negotiations have alarmed Moscow, prompting efforts to distort the diplomatic process.
The president's statements emerge as Ukraine escalates diplomatic collaboration with Western allies. He announced that security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing are scheduled to convene in Ukraine on Jan. 3 to synchronize defense strategies, with leadership-level discussions planned for Jan. 6 in France.
Zelenskyy indicated Kyiv maintains continuous communication with the US and expressed appreciation to Trump's team for participating in forthcoming negotiations following his recent engagement with the US president in Florida and subsequent remarks by Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Ukrainian president later contested in a US media interview, underscoring Kyiv's requirement for sustained American missile and air defense assistance.
