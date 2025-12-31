QNB Celebrates Excellence In 'Talent Development And Professional Certifications' For 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group has announced a year of outstanding progress in talent development, professional learning, and capability-building achievements throughout 2025.

In alignment with one of the bank's core values-Fostering Career Development-QNB continues to champion a culture of continuous learning and professional growth across its local and international workforce.

Throughout the year, QNB sponsored the completion of several professional certifications across a wide range of specialised fields, including but not limited to accounting, auditing, compliance, risk management, finance, information technology, anti-money laundering, and CIPD.

These achievements reflect QNB's commitment to supporting employees in obtaining globally recognised credentials that enhance their expertise and elevate the Bank's professional excellence.

2025 also marked the successful advancement of participants in the Emerging Leaders Program, who completed a comprehensive development journey designed to strengthen their leadership capabilities and readiness to assume future managerial responsibilities. Their accomplishments underscore QNB's ongoing investment in preparing high-potential talent for leadership opportunities across the bank.

In addition, QNB recognised the achievements of participants in the Kawader Programme, reflecting the bank's commitment to empowering Qatari talent and supporting the nation's long-term human capital development aspirations.

QNB's Learning & Development strategy continues to prioritise meaningful, high-impact development opportunities delivered through instructor-led training, digital learning, coaching, and on-the-job experiences.

These initiatives reflect the bank's strong commitment to building a future-ready workforce equipped with the capabilities required to support sustainable growth and long-term bank success.

In recognition of the collective effort behind these achievements, QNB also expressed its appreciation to its strategic partners whose collaboration played a vital role in the success of its learning and development initiatives. The bank acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Ministry of Labour, Qatar Finance and Business Academy, HEC Paris in Doha, Qatar University, Doha University of Science and Technology, and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. These partnerships continue to support QNB in delivering high-quality development programmes, fostering knowledge exchange, and strengthening the professional capabilities of its workforce in line with national priorities and international best practices.

QNB Group Qatar talent development