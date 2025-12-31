403
AI, social media shape popular language in 2025
(MENAFN) The influence of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) left a noticeable mark on language in 2025, as terms reflecting the negative consequences of digitization emerged among the year’s most prominent words.
Dictionary publishers traditionally select a “word of the year” to highlight terms that have defined societal, technological, and psychological trends. The practice began with Oxford Dictionaries, which in 2015 chose the “face with tears of joy” emoji as the word of the year.
Over time, selections have shifted from simple, tech-related words such as “emoji,” “app,” or “selfie” to terms addressing ethical and psychological issues. Examples include Oxford’s 2016 choice of “post-truth,” Collins Dictionary’s 2017 pick of “fake news,” and Cambridge Analytica’s 2018 scandal, which underscored real-world manipulations linked to digital media.
In 2023, Collins selected “artificial intelligence” following the release of ChatGPT, while Cambridge highlighted “hallucinate” to illustrate AI’s tendency to produce incorrect or misleading information. Oxford University Press named “brain rot” as its 2024 word of the year, reflecting the addictive consumption of trivial social media content, particularly short-form videos on platforms like TikTok, which offered little substantive value.
For 2025, Oxford University Press chose “rage bait” to describe content intentionally designed to provoke anger, hatred, or disappointment, spurring engagement online or in everyday conversations. Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, “slop,” refers to low-quality AI-generated content produced in large quantities, such as in commercials or books. Cambridge Dictionary highlighted “parasocial,” a term for one-sided relationships where individuals feel connected to celebrities, fictional characters, or AI chatbots.
The Turkish Language Association (TDK) selected “digital conscience” as its 2025 word, reflecting the moral and psychological impacts of digital life. The term describes how people may satisfy their sense of responsibility by simply liking or sharing content on social media without taking meaningful real-world action.
TDK explained that “people who leave likes, share, and comment under content feel as though their conscience is content, that they fulfilled their humane duty via a simple click.” The association added, “It limits the feelings of compassion and mercy to a mere symbolic visibility; therefore, the term ‘digital conscience’ describes this new and often misleading function that conscience has taken on in this digital era.”
An example of “digital conscience” includes actions during the George Floyd protests in 2020, when social media users posted black squares on Instagram. While such gestures may show support, the concept emphasizes the passivity and symbolic nature of such engagement, often producing little tangible impact.
