EU Membership Seen as Key to Ukraine’s Future Prosperity
(MENAFN) The president of the European Commission stated Tuesday that the prosperity of an independent Ukrainian state ultimately depends on joining the European Union, describing accession as a "key security guarantee" in itself.
Her comments followed discussions between European and Canadian leaders on Ukraine’s future.
Ursula von der Leyen emphasized on the platform X: "Ultimately, the prosperity of a free Ukrainian state lies in accession to the EU. It’s also a key security guarantee in its own right."
Her remarks came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz organized a phone conference with leaders from European nations and Canada under the Berlin Format, focusing on Ukraine’s security, reconstruction, and ongoing support.
Von der Leyen further noted: "Accession doesn’t only benefit countries that join; as the successive waves of enlargement show, the whole of Europe benefits."
European Council President Antonio Costa expressed gratitude to Merz for arranging the coordination meeting, highlighting its importance in evaluating the latest progress in peace negotiations.
He affirmed: "We are united in our determination to intensify efforts toward a just and sustainable peace."
Merz also shared a message on X, stressing that Ukraine’s allies are moving forward with the peace process. He added: "Transparency and honesty are now required from everyone – including Russia."
