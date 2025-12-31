403
Zelensky says coalition advisers to hold talks on defense in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that security advisers from the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” will convene in Ukraine on January 3 to coordinate defense strategies, following guidance from Rustem Umerov, head of the National Defense and Security Council.
“Shortly after that, discussions will take place at the leaders’ level – the meetings are necessary. We are planning it for January 6 in France,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
He highlighted that Ukraine remains in continuous contact with Washington as preparations proceed for the upcoming diplomatic sessions.
Zelenskyy expressed appreciation to former US President Trump’s team for their “readiness to participate in all effective formats” while Ukraine prepares for a new round of negotiations.
The president noted that he had consulted with Umerov to define the immediate priorities for these talks, stressing that the government is “not losing a single day” in its diplomatic outreach.
The announcement follows a high-profile meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Florida on Sunday, during which Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “very generous” and willing to assist Ukraine with low-cost energy.
In a subsequent interview on Monday, Zelenskyy disputed these assertions, stating he does not trust Putin and emphasizing that Ukraine cannot “defend the sky” or achieve victory without continued American missile and air defense support.
