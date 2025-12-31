Moci Announces Recall Of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Class And AMG GT 2024-2025 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Class and AMG GT 2024-2025 Models.

The recall is due to the software of the powertrain control unit does not comply with the current serial production specifications, which may lead to a significant increase in quiescent current.

MoCI said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through their official channels.