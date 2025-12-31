Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Sends Dual Experimental Satellites into Space

China Sends Dual Experimental Satellites into Space


2025-12-31 01:53:22
(MENAFN) Two experimental satellites blasted off from China's coastal spaceport early Wednesday in a mission focused on tracking objects in orbit, state media confirmed.

A modified Long March-7 carrier rocket lifted the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites skyward at 6:40 a.m. local time (2240 GMT Tuesday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site positioned along Hainan province's shoreline, a state-run news agency reported.

Both spacecraft achieved orbital insertion successfully and will conduct experimental operations centered on space target detection capabilities, according to official statements. The technology verification tests represent Beijing's ongoing efforts to enhance its surveillance and tracking systems beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Wednesday's deployment represents the 623rd flight mission within the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring China's accelerating space program momentum, the report noted.

The coastal launch facility in southern Hainan continues serving as a critical hub for China's expanding constellation of orbital assets.

MENAFN31122025000045017169ID1110541785



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search