403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Sends Dual Experimental Satellites into Space
(MENAFN) Two experimental satellites blasted off from China's coastal spaceport early Wednesday in a mission focused on tracking objects in orbit, state media confirmed.
A modified Long March-7 carrier rocket lifted the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites skyward at 6:40 a.m. local time (2240 GMT Tuesday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site positioned along Hainan province's shoreline, a state-run news agency reported.
Both spacecraft achieved orbital insertion successfully and will conduct experimental operations centered on space target detection capabilities, according to official statements. The technology verification tests represent Beijing's ongoing efforts to enhance its surveillance and tracking systems beyond Earth's atmosphere.
Wednesday's deployment represents the 623rd flight mission within the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring China's accelerating space program momentum, the report noted.
The coastal launch facility in southern Hainan continues serving as a critical hub for China's expanding constellation of orbital assets.
A modified Long March-7 carrier rocket lifted the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites skyward at 6:40 a.m. local time (2240 GMT Tuesday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site positioned along Hainan province's shoreline, a state-run news agency reported.
Both spacecraft achieved orbital insertion successfully and will conduct experimental operations centered on space target detection capabilities, according to official statements. The technology verification tests represent Beijing's ongoing efforts to enhance its surveillance and tracking systems beyond Earth's atmosphere.
Wednesday's deployment represents the 623rd flight mission within the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring China's accelerating space program momentum, the report noted.
The coastal launch facility in southern Hainan continues serving as a critical hub for China's expanding constellation of orbital assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment