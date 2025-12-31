403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says US, Israel are not fully aligned on West Bank
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States and Israel do not agree “100%” on issues concerning the West Bank but indicated that a resolution will eventually be reached.
“We have had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank, and I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we’ll come to a conclusion,” Trump stated during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He added that the details will be announced “at an appropriate time” and expressed confidence that Netanyahu “will do the right thing.”
Since October 2023, Palestinian sources report that Israeli forces and illegal settlers have murdered at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Trump and Netanyahu also discussed advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hamas. When asked whether Israel would withdraw before Hamas is fully disarmed, Trump said the group would be given a “very short period of time” to comply, without specifying a timeline. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will oversee the process from Washington.
“We have had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank, and I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we’ll come to a conclusion,” Trump stated during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He added that the details will be announced “at an appropriate time” and expressed confidence that Netanyahu “will do the right thing.”
Since October 2023, Palestinian sources report that Israeli forces and illegal settlers have murdered at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Trump and Netanyahu also discussed advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hamas. When asked whether Israel would withdraw before Hamas is fully disarmed, Trump said the group would be given a “very short period of time” to comply, without specifying a timeline. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will oversee the process from Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment