403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE ends military presence in Yemen amid rising Southern tensions
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday declared an end to its military presence in Yemen, citing growing tensions in the country’s south and the need to ensure the safety and effectiveness of its personnel.
“Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defense announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners,” the ministry said in a statement.
The UAE highlighted that it has been part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition since 2015, supporting efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen, combat terrorist groups, and contribute to the country’s security and stability. The statement emphasized that Emirati forces “made great sacrifices to achieve these goals.”
The ministry noted that most UAE forces ended their presence in Yemen in 2019 after completing assigned missions, leaving only specialized counterterrorism teams working in coordination with international partners.
Abdulla Mohammed Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the UAE National Media Office, said Abu Dhabi’s approach is guided by “wisdom rather than emotion” and reaffirmed the strategic and historical ties with Saudi Arabia. “What binds us to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes beyond geography and politics; it is blood intermingled on the battlefield, a history written in sacrifice, and a future we envision only together,” he said.
Al Hamed rejected claims that the UAE fuels conflict, stating that those fighting terrorism alongside allies “cannot simultaneously be the ones who ignite a conflict that threatens those brothers’ borders.” He emphasized that the current phase requires “wisdom and restraint,” warning that undermining the UAE-Saudi strategic alliance would be “a free gift to the enemies of stability.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi annulled a joint defense pact with the UAE and issued a 24-hour deadline for its forces to withdraw. He also declared a 90-day state of emergency and imposed a 72-hour ban on air and land traffic at all ports and border crossings.
The announcement followed a “limited” airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting two vessels linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port. Rising tensions have come after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra earlier this month following clashes with government forces.
“Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defense announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners,” the ministry said in a statement.
The UAE highlighted that it has been part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition since 2015, supporting efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen, combat terrorist groups, and contribute to the country’s security and stability. The statement emphasized that Emirati forces “made great sacrifices to achieve these goals.”
The ministry noted that most UAE forces ended their presence in Yemen in 2019 after completing assigned missions, leaving only specialized counterterrorism teams working in coordination with international partners.
Abdulla Mohammed Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the UAE National Media Office, said Abu Dhabi’s approach is guided by “wisdom rather than emotion” and reaffirmed the strategic and historical ties with Saudi Arabia. “What binds us to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes beyond geography and politics; it is blood intermingled on the battlefield, a history written in sacrifice, and a future we envision only together,” he said.
Al Hamed rejected claims that the UAE fuels conflict, stating that those fighting terrorism alongside allies “cannot simultaneously be the ones who ignite a conflict that threatens those brothers’ borders.” He emphasized that the current phase requires “wisdom and restraint,” warning that undermining the UAE-Saudi strategic alliance would be “a free gift to the enemies of stability.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi annulled a joint defense pact with the UAE and issued a 24-hour deadline for its forces to withdraw. He also declared a 90-day state of emergency and imposed a 72-hour ban on air and land traffic at all ports and border crossings.
The announcement followed a “limited” airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting two vessels linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port. Rising tensions have come after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra earlier this month following clashes with government forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment