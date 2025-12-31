403
Erdogan denounces Israel for recognizing Somaliland
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as “illegitimate and unacceptable,” emphasizing that Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity remain a top priority for Ankara. Speaking at a joint press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Erdogan pledged continued support for Somalia’s political unity and the Somali people.
President Mohamud noted that Somalia has achieved notable security improvements despite sabotage attempts by actors opposed to its progress. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to recognize Somaliland, describing it as “unacceptable” and a challenge to Somalia’s sovereignty.
Israel formally recognized Somaliland—a region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally—as a sovereign state last Friday. Somaliland operates as a de facto independent entity with its own administrative, political, and security structures, while Somalia’s central government maintains that the region is an integral part of its territory. Any foreign engagement with Somaliland, the Somali government asserts, constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and territorial unity.
