Gaza Bleeds: Eleven-Year-Old Girl Killed in Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) An 11-year-old Palestinian child died from Israeli military gunfire in Gaza City on Tuesday, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement implemented since October 10, according to medical authorities.
Medical sources confirmed the girl was fatally shot in the al-Zarqa section of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City—territory from which Israeli forces had reportedly pulled back under ceasefire terms.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military units deployed east of the neighborhood unleashed intense fire toward residential areas. The child was struck by what witnesses described as a direct sniper round.
In a separate incident, Israeli gunfire wounded a woman and child among displaced civilians sheltering at the Halawa camp in Jabalia town in northern Gaza, medical sources confirmed.
Palestinian officials have consistently accused Israel of systematic ceasefire violations following the truce that ended a two-year military campaign. That conflict has claimed over 71,000 lives—predominantly women and children—with more than 171,000 wounded since October 2023.
Gaza's Health Ministry reports at least 414 fatalities and over 1,100 injuries have occurred since the ceasefire took effect.
