403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio talks with UAE FM on Yemen, regional issues
(MENAFN) The United States’ top diplomat spoke by phone on Tuesday with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates to exchange views on Yemen and wider regional security concerns, according to official accounts.
During the call, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed developments related to Yemen as well as broader challenges facing stability across the Middle East. As summarized in an official briefing, the discussion covered "the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability."
The conversation followed recent military developments on the ground, after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen carried out what was described as a "limited military operation" against a shipment of weapons and combat vehicles linked to the UAE at the port of Mukalla in southern Yemen, according to reports.
These events come against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the country. Earlier this month, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, Yemen’s leading separatist faction, took control of the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra after clashes with forces loyal to the Yemeni government, further complicating the security landscape.
During the call, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed developments related to Yemen as well as broader challenges facing stability across the Middle East. As summarized in an official briefing, the discussion covered "the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability."
The conversation followed recent military developments on the ground, after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen carried out what was described as a "limited military operation" against a shipment of weapons and combat vehicles linked to the UAE at the port of Mukalla in southern Yemen, according to reports.
These events come against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the country. Earlier this month, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, Yemen’s leading separatist faction, took control of the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra after clashes with forces loyal to the Yemeni government, further complicating the security landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment