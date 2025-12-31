CM Dhami Directs Better Medical Facilities For Injured In Chamoli Tunnel Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Dec 31 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took stock of the situation in Chamoli, after around 60 people were injured when a locomotive train carrying workers and officials collided with another train transporting materials inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project.

The Chief Minister said that he is in close contact with the authorities and has instructed them to provide better medical facilities to the injured.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "I am in constant contact with the District Magistrate of Chamoli regarding the accident that occurred at the TBM site of the under-construction THDC Vishnu Gad - Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district. Instructions have been given to provide better medical facilities to all the injured and to refer them to higher medical centres as needed."

"I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured workers," he added.

The accident took place late on Tuesday at the THDC hydroelectric project construction site in Pipalkoti during a shift change.

According to initial information, two locomotive trains used to ferry workers and materials inside the tunnel rammed into each other, leaving a large number of people injured.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that a total of 109 people were on board the train carrying workers at the time of the accident, which occurred late in the evening, and around 60 of them sustained injuries.

He said that all those involved in the incident have been rescued and that the condition of all the injured persons is stable.

The District Magistrate explained that one locomotive train carrying workers and officials and another carrying construction material were moving on the single-track inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti project, being constructed by THDC (India), when the collision occurred.

He added that such locomotive trains are routinely used inside long tunnels for transporting workers, engineers, officials and construction material.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli said that 10 injured people have been shifted to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment, while 17 others are being treated at Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti.

He said the condition of the remaining injured persons is reported to be stable.

The impact of the collision triggered panic and screams inside the tunnel, leading to a chaotic situation as workers attempted to find their way out in the confined space.

After the incident was reported, teams from the project management and the local administration rushed to the spot and immediately launched relief and rescue operations.

The Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project is a 444-megawatt project being constructed on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district.

The project is designed to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines and is targeted for completion by next year.