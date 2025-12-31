Gig, Platform Workers Call For Nationwide Strike Against Unfair Practices

Gig and platform workers have called for a nationwide strike on December 31 to press five significant demands, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder and president Shaik Salauddin said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Salauddin said the strike has been called in protest against what he described as unfair practices adopted by platform companies. He said the workers have submitted five specific demands to the companies and are seeking immediate redress.

The Five Demands

The first demand, he said, is the restoration of the old payout system, which, according to workers, ensured fairer and more predictable earnings.

The second demand is the removal of the 10-minute delivery model from platforms, which workers allege puts undue pressure on them and compromises their safety.

Salauddin said the third major issue is the blocking or deactivation of workers' IDs without a proper reason or transparency. He alleged that workers are often removed from platforms arbitrarily, leaving them without any income or avenue for appeal.

The fourth demand relates to the role of algorithms used by platform companies. He said these algorithms are negatively impacting workers' incentives and earnings, leading to financial insecurity among gig workers.

The fifth and final demand, Salauddin said, is the provision of social security for gig and platform workers, including insurance and other welfare measures. He said that, despite being a significant part of the workforce, gig workers remain outside the scope of basic social protection.

Call for Peaceful Strike

He said that in view of these unresolved issues, the union has called for a flash strike on December 31 and appealed to workers across the country to participate peacefully. He added that the strike is intended to draw the attention of platform companies and policymakers to the growing concerns of gig workers. (ANI)

