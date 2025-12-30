UAE Pre-Owned EV Market Surges 41% In 2025 As Electric Vehicles Gain Popularity

The UAE's electric vehicle market is accelerating into a new phase of maturity, with the pre-owned segment emerging as one of its strongest growth engines.

Fresh data from Dubizzle's Annual Pre-Owned Electric Car Market Report 2025 shows used electric vehicle listings on the platform rose by 41 per cent year on year, underlining growing consumer confidence and signalling that EV ownership in the UAE is no longer confined to early adopters or premium buyers.

The surge comes amid broader momentum for electric mobility across the country. Government data and industry trackers show that Dubai recorded more than 40,600 electric vehicles registered in the first half of 2025 alone, while Abu Dhabi reported a 60 per cent increase in EV charging activity over the same period. This rapid uptake is being underpinned by a combination of policy clarity, falling ownership costs, and a charging network that is expanding at one of the fastest rates in the region.

In recent years, the UAE has rolled out a unified EV charging tariff, removing price uncertainty and encouraging more drivers to consider electric options. Infrastructure has kept pace. Dubai now hosts over 1,270 public charging stations, Abu Dhabi has added around 1,000 new chargers, and Sharjah has rolled out 100 ultra-fast charging points.

According to the International Energy Agency, charging availability and affordability are among the most critical factors driving EV adoption globally, and the UAE's progress in both areas is increasingly reflected in buyer behaviour.

What stands out in 2025 is the role of the pre-owned market in making electric mobility accessible to a wider audience. As new EV prices remain relatively high, many buyers are turning to used options that offer modern technology, long driving ranges and lower running costs at significantly reduced prices. Industry analysts note that this mirrors trends seen earlier in Europe and parts of Asia, where second-hand EV markets expanded rapidly once early adopters began upgrading to newer models.

Dubizzle, the UAE's largest automotive classifieds marketplace, says it has seen a clear shift in how consumers approach car buying. Sherif Magdy, sales director at Dubizzle Cars, said the market has become more deliberate and research-driven.“Buyers are doing their homework and making choices that genuinely suit their needs,” he said.“Rather than one trend dominating the market, demand is spread across segments. Pre-owned cars continue to appeal strongly, especially as new vehicle prices stay high, and electric vehicles are gaining traction as charging infrastructure improves.”

Brand performance in the used EV space highlights how tastes are evolving. Tesla retained its position as the most popular pre-owned EV brand in the UAE, reflecting both brand recognition and the availability of a wide range of models in the resale market. The Tesla Model 3 emerged as the most in-demand used electric sedan, with prices ranging from about Dh94,761 for 2021 models to around Dh164,475 for 2025 versions. Its popularity is supported by steady range performance, relatively affordable pricing and ongoing software updates.

The Porsche Taycan also recorded strong demand in the premium sedan category, with used prices spanning roughly Dh331,681 for earlier models to about Dh405,000 for newer ones. Other sedans attracting buyers include the BYD Han, Tesla Model S, BMW i3 and newer Chinese entrants such as the Xiaomi SU7 and Avatr 12, reflecting a broader acceptance of emerging EV brands.

SUVs continue to dominate overall demand, echoing wider preferences in the UAE car market.

The Tesla Model Y ranked as the most sought-after pre-owned electric SUV, with prices ranging from approximately Dh93,615 for older models to about Dh186,112 for newer ones. The Tesla Model X followed closely, with prices typically between Dh281,617 and Dh310,925 depending on year and specification. Buyers also showed strong interest in models such as the BMW iX, BYD Song Plus, BMW iX3, Hongqi E-HS9, Avatr 11 and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

One of the most notable shifts highlighted in the report is the growing trust in Chinese EV manufacturers. Brands such as BYD and Zeekr have strengthened their presence in the UAE's used market, supported by competitive pricing, long driving ranges and increasingly sophisticated technology. This trend aligns with global patterns: BloombergNEF reports that Chinese manufacturers accounted for more than half of global EV sales in 2024, and their influence is now clearly visible in Gulf markets.

Longer range and faster charging are emerging as decisive factors for buyers. Vehicles offering higher real-world range and compatibility with fast-charging networks command stronger resale values and attract higher enquiry volumes. This reflects a more informed buyer base that understands total cost of ownership rather than focusing solely on upfront price.

The growth of the pre-owned EV market is also being supported by ecosystem players. Platforms such as dubizzle are investing in verified listings, inspections, and integrated finance and insurance solutions, helping to address common concerns around battery health and maintenance. Easier access to financing has further lowered barriers for first-time EV buyers.

Analysts expect the used EV segment to play a crucial role in helping the UAE meet its longer-term sustainability and net-zero ambitions. The UAE aims for half of all vehicles on its roads to be electric by 2050, and scaling adoption beyond new car buyers will be essential to achieving that goal. With expanding infrastructure, improving technology and a rapidly growing pre-owned market, 2025 may be remembered as the year electric mobility in the UAE truly went mainstream.