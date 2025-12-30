Gujarat Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain And Temperature Drop Before New Year

Gujarat Weather LATEST Update: As Gujarat prepares to welcome the New Year, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for rain in parts of North Gujarat and Saurashtra, along with a drop in temperature over the next two days

The Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall at isolated locations across six districts of Gujarat. In North Gujarat, Banaskantha and Patan may witness brief showers. In the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Jamnagar, Morbi, Dwarka and Kutch are also likely to receive light rain. The rest of the state is expected to remain dry.

While no drastic change in minimum temperature is expected in the next 48 hours, a fall of around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely across Gujarat. This dip will be felt especially during late nights and early mornings. After two days, temperatures may gradually rise by a similar margin.

Over the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across Gujarat, including Saurashtra-Kutch, Diu, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Minimum temperatures remained normal to above normal in North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch, while South Gujarat recorded slightly higher-than-normal readings.