All Movers Officially Launches As The New Brand Identity For National Movers

MENAFN - GetNews)All Movers today announced the official rebranding of the well-known moving assistance platform previously known as National Movers (nationalmovers ). Effective immediately, the platform will operate under its new name and domain, All Movers (allmovers ), marking an important milestone in the company's evolution while preserving the trusted service and reliability customers have come to expect.

The rebrand represents a name change only-the quality, team, and commitment to excellence remain exactly the same. Users can continue to rely on the same vetted network of professional movers, comprehensive relocation tools, and expert guidance that have made the platform a trusted resource across the United States.

National Movers Is Now All Movers

As part of the transition, National Movers has officially become All Movers, reflecting a refreshed brand identity that aligns with the platform's long-term vision. The new domain, , is now live and fully operational, providing uninterrupted access to all services, resources, and features.

This change has been carefully planned to ensure continuity for customers, partners, and service providers. There is no disruption to ongoing requests, mover connections, or support services. Existing tools, educational guides, and the platform's nationwide network of vetted movers remain fully functional under the All Movers brand.

Why the Change to“All Movers”

The new name, All Movers, was chosen to represent a more inclusive and modern approach to relocation services. While National Movers built its reputation on nationwide coverage and reliability, All Movers expands that identity to better reflect the platform's ability to support all types of moves-including local, long-distance, residential, commercial, and specialty relocations.

“All Movers” underscores the platform's commitment to serving a diverse range of customers with varying needs, timelines, and budgets. The updated brand better captures the flexibility, accessibility, and customer-first mindset that have always defined the service.

Same Trusted Experience, Stronger Vision

Despite the new name, customers will experience the same trusted process they know and rely on. All Movers continues to connect users with a carefully vetted network of professional moving companies, helping ensure quality service, transparency, and peace of mind throughout the moving journey.

The platform's core mission remains unchanged: to simplify the moving process by providing reliable information, trusted mover options, and tools that empower consumers to make informed decisions. From planning checklists and cost guides to mover comparisons and educational resources, everything users relied on under National Movers is still available-now under a more forward-looking brand.

Commitment to Excellence Continues

All Movers remains committed to maintaining high standards across its platform. The same experienced team continues to oversee operations, partnerships, and customer support, ensuring consistency in service quality and accountability. The rebrand also positions the company to introduce future enhancements and innovations while staying true to its foundational values.

Customers and partners can be confident that All Movers is not a departure from what worked-but an evolution designed to better serve today's moving needs and tomorrow's expectations.

For more information about All Movers or to access moving resources and services, visit .

About All Movers

All Movers is a leading U.S.-based moving assistance platform dedicated to simplifying the relocation process for individuals, families, and businesses nationwide. Formerly known as National Movers, the platform connects users with a trusted, vetted network of professional moving companies while providing practical tools, educational guides, and planning resources to support informed decision-making. With a strong focus on transparency, reliability, and customer empowerment, All Movers serves a wide range of relocation needs-including local, long-distance, residential, and commercial moves-while maintaining a commitment to service excellence and innovation.