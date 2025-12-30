MENAFN - GetNews)



PHOENIX, AZ - December 30, 2025 - In the spirit of competition and ringing in the new year, ADMANITY ®, creator of PRIMAL AI and The ADMANITY® Protocol, today announced it has simultaneously achieved five Crunchbase and SERP metrics that CEO Brian Gregory claims have never been accomplished together by any bootstrapped company in Crunchbase or search engine history.

The five unprecedented achievements include:

for 181 consecutive days. Rougly 99% of the millions of companies on Crunchbase never see a score of 92-94 and if so, only briefly during a major news spike or funding announcement. Sustained heat for 6 months is unheard of for a bootstrapped startup.- Brian Gregory, Roy Regalado, Chris Whitcoe, and Paul Kirch - are all in the Global Top 30. Typically a strong founder will lead and other founders rank far behind. To have all 4 ranked between 20-30 is a statistical anomaly with no known precedent.. Whereas the Heat Score measures where a company is, the Heat Trend measures where it's going. Less than 1% of Crunchbase companies ever reach a Heat Trend of 100, and even fewer sustain it for multiple months.-many with substantial funding-represents a skyrocket level of ascent. Movements of this magnitude typically unfold over much longer periods, making this level of acceleration highly unusual within the respected Crunchbase ecosystem.(not just URL links) across all major search engines in only 5 months (Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and others) for over a dozen key brand terms including "Brian Gregory PRIMAL AI,"“ADMANITY Mother Algorithm," and "ADMANITY Crunchbase."



"I've searched Crunchbase extensively, and I can't find another bootstrapped company that has achieved even three of these five milestones, much less all five simultaneously," said Brian Gregory, CEO of ADMANITY® and creator of PRIMAL AI. "So, we're issuing an open challenge: show us another unfunded company that maintained 92-94 Heat for six months straight, put four founders in the global top 30 in five months, maintained Heat Trend 100 for 14 months, passed 247,000 companies in six months, and controls 98% of search results as news coverag for their key terms. If a company exists with even 3 of those... If there's a CEO out there who can beat our metric challenge, I'd love to buy that CEO a beer! Until then, we're operating on the assumption that what ADMANITY® has accomplished is categorically unprecedented."

That free beer may be harder to get than a 93 heat score statistical probability of all five metrics occurring simultaneously by chance is approximately one in a quadrillion, according to ADMANITY's multiple platform AI analysis. The company attributes the achievement to systematic execution and recognition of its breakthrough emotional AI algorithms rather than public platform algorithmic anomalies. ADMANITY® has done no paid advertising and very little in social media.“Our technology will help millions of small businesses. That's more important than winning fans and followers on social media,” said Brian Gregory.

ADMANITY's momentum centers on PRIMAL AI, the company's emotional persuasion layer designed for large language models such as ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, Copilot, Claude and Perplexity. The technology addresses what ChatGPT itself identified as "the world's most frequently requested business outcome - persuasion - is the one AI is least equipped to deliver," representing 40-50% of all business queries to AI platforms.“This missing monetization gap is costing AI companies billions and billions of dollars,” emphasized Brian Gregory. ADMANITY® holds their IP literally under lock and key in offline-sequestered safety.

The company's offline-sequestered Mother Algorithm contains thousands of possible emotional persuasion sequences derived from 100+ years of advertising analysis and its diagnostic power has been experienced by over 4,000 businesses taking the Y ES! TEST ®, ADMANITY's five-minute free diagnostic that has achieved over 1,000 unsolicited testimonials and five-star reviews.

"Maintaining elite Heat Scores for 181 consecutive days while bootstrapped is nearly impossible," said Roy Regalado, ADMANITY® President. "It proves the market recognizes systematic value, not manufactured hype,” added Roy Regalado.

The unprecedented founder clustering - all four principals ranked within 11 positions in the global top 30 - signals what Chris Whitcoe, CTO, describes as "algorithmic validation of team excellence rather than one individual with established popularity. Crunchbase's algorithm recognizes early-stage companies doing well.” Chris Whitcoe explained. "Four founders simultaneously rising from obscurity above millions of other founders to the top 30 in four months indicates systematic organizational capability that acquisition targets need to see."

ADMANITY® positions PRIMAL AI as essential monetization infrastructure for AI platforms seeking to capture business subscribers. The company recently completed validation testing across ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, Claude and Copilot, with each platform confirming significant capability gaps in emotional persuasion such as persuasive strategy, ad copy, radio spot copy, funnel copy and email copy that PRIMAL AI dramatically improves across any LLM among many other business marketing tactics.

"The first AI platform that integrates systematic emotional persuasion will unlock monetization capabilities competitors can't match," Brian Gregory concluded. "We achieved these five metrics to prove we execute at acquisition-grade levels. The right buyer will easily understand the 3-4 year competitive advantage this IP provides in the fast-moving AI industry.”

