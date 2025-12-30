INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Venu Holding Corporation - VENU

The investigation concerns whether Venu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 27, 2024, Venu conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 1.2 million shares priced at $10.00 per share. Then, on November 14, 2025, Venu issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Venu reported revenue of $5.38 million, representing a 1.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $2.05 million.

On this news, Venu's stock price fell $2.37 per share, or 21.45%, to close at $8.68 per share on November 17, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

