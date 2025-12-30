South Korea Postpones Crypto Bill Amid Stablecoin Concerns: Latest Update

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea Delays Stablecoin Legislation Until 2026 Amid Industry Concerns

South Korean lawmakers have postponed the enactment of a comprehensive cryptocurrency bill aimed at regulating and fostering the nation's burgeoning digital asset sector. The delay, now projected into 2026, reflects ongoing disagreements within government agencies and industry stakeholders over key regulatory provisions, particularly concerning stablecoin issuance.



Legislative progress on South Korea's Digital Asset Basic Act has stalled until 2026.

The proposed bill would legalize and regulate the issuance of domestic stablecoins pegged to the won.

Disputes primarily revolve around oversight mechanisms and the involvement of financial institutions. The government considers balancing institutional oversight with encouraging innovation from tech firms.

Market context: The delay underscores ongoing regulatory developments in South Korea as the country seeks to establish a clear legal framework for digital assets amid rising adoption and innovation.

South Korea's pursuit of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, particularly stablecoins, is facing delays due to unresolved issues within government agencies. The proposed Digital Asset Basic Act, introduced by the ruling Democratic Party in June, aims to legitimize the issuance of stablecoins backed by the Korean won. This legislation is seen as a pivotal step in bolstering the domestic crypto ecosystem and attracting new investment.

Under the proposed law, stablecoin issuers would be obliged to maintain reserves with authorized custodians, such as banks, to ensure transparency and security. However, disagreements have emerged over whether a designated oversight body should be established prior to issuing these tokens. South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) is currently reviewing the bill, considering options that may limit the role of traditional financial institutions in favor of tech companies and other non-bank entities. This debate reflects a broader challenge of balancing regulatory oversight with fostering innovation in a rapidly evolving market.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has been an advocate of digital asset integration, promising to include stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies in national financial strategies. His administration has also supported initiatives such as allowing the country's sovereign pension fund to invest in digital assets and developing Bitcoin -linked ETFs, highlighting the government's commitment to integrating cryptocurrencies into the mainstream economy.

Meanwhile, the recent legal developments surrounding Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon add another layer of complexity. Kwon, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the United States for his role in the collapse of his company's ecosystem, might serve part of his sentence in South Korea, where he holds citizenship. His legal team indicates he faces potential sentences reaching 40 years under local jurisdiction, complicating international legal coordination.

